Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

BAND stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.66. 490,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,311. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.