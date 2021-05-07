Bank of America Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIG. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 93,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.