Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,345 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $313,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $922,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 355,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

