Barclays Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

