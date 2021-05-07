Barclays Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $240.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.47.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.06 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $237.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

