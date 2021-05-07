Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,263.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,201.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

