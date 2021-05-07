Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,021. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

