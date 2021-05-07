Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,680 ($100.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,354.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,563.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

