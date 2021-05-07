Barclays Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

ETR:HFG opened at €63.62 ($74.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

