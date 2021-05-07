Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

BBSI stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.