Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.64 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

