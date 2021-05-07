Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

ABX stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.96. 4,262,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.04. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$51.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

