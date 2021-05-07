Barrington Research Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $180.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

