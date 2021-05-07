Barrington Research Raises Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $28.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

OUT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,115. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

