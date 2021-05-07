Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BXRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,691. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

