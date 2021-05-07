Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

BHC stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,044,000 after purchasing an additional 369,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

