Beaxy (BXY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,618.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Beaxy has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,618.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.00794334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.21 or 0.08823155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

