Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $239.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

