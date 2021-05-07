Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 3,009 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

