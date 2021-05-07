Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 6,101 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. 38,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.