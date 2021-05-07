Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,490. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.