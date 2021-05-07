Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

