Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.78. The company had a trading volume of 132,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

