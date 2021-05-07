Beefy.Finance Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,584.39 or 0.02803336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $114.08 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00342581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

