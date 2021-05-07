BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.10. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $143.41 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock worth $3,321,625 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

