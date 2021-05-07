Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,637.18 ($47.52).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,660 ($47.82). The stock had a trading volume of 218,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,551.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,052.65. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.