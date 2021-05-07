Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $446.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

