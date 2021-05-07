Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €14.75 ($17.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.