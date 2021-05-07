Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €96.08 ($113.04) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.68 and its 200 day moving average is €90.17.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

