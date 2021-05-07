Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €130.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €128.64 ($151.34).

Shares of WCH opened at €121.90 ($143.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.91. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

