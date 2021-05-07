Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITVPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

