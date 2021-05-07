Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $16.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $97.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $143.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 16,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.