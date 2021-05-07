Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BHLB opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

