Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

In related news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

