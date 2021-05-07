Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 18,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,426. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

