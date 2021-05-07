BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.77 and last traded at $182.61. 69,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,473,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of -1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.