Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Bioxytran, Inc, an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain.

