Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.47

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 879826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

BIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$920.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.