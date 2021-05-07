Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

TSE BDT traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.22. 49,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,352. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.17. The stock has a market cap of C$489.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

