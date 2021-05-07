Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0261

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 71.7% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $951,367.97 and approximately $1,815.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,757.93 or 1.00080098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00764185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $725.16 or 0.01278659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00353551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00195204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005358 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,467,996 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

