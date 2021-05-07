bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $121.03 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

