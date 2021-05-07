Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $66,600.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $25.55 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $923.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
