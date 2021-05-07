Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $66,600.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $25.55 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $923.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

