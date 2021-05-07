Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $79.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $38.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $316.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.98 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

