BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of BL traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.40. 29,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,144. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -153.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

