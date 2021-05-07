Blackmoon (BMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $97.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.00804016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.82 or 0.08997086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

