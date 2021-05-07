BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of MUA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
