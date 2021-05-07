BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MUA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

