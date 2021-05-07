BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,423 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF opened at $9.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.