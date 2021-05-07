BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
MQT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.93.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
