BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MQT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

