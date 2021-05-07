BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 237,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,135. The company has a market capitalization of $849.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

