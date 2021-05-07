Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,888.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

